Ittefaq Report

Pakistan has filed a “strong protest” over a burglary incident at its high commission in Dhaka, said its foreign affairs office on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on its website, Pakistan’s foreign office said unknown burglars broke into the consular section of the high commission in Dhaka and stole computers.

“The matter was immediately reported to Bangladesh’s police and an FIR was lodged. Bangladesh Foreign office was also informed and strengthened security was requested,” the foreign office said.

Pakistan summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner Tarik Ahsan in Islamabad on Monday and handed over the protest note.

“It was a 5-to-10 minute meeting and they discussed the issue softly. So we did not react,” a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official said.

The Pakistan foreign office said the burglary in the high commission, located in a highly secure diplomatic area, is a matter of “grave concern”.

“We have lodged a strong protest with Bangladesh’s authorities, both in Dhaka and in Islamabad, over this incident. It has been underscored that as a host, it is the responsibility of the Bangladesh government to provide full security to the Pakistan High Commission premises,” the protest note cited.

It also urged the Bangladesh authorities to carry out a thorough investigation and wanted a detailed report to bring the culprits to justice.

Over the past years, the relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan hit a new low following Islamabad’s criticism of the war crimes trial in Dhaka.