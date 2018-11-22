Ittefaq Report

Dr Kamal Hossain-led Jatiya Oikyafront has warned that their alliance will file a case against the government and the Election Commission if they try to use the electronic voting machine (EVM) in the upcoming national election without amending the constitution.

“We would like to clearly say it’ll be the violation of constitution and an offence of treason if EVM is used in the election. Jatiya Oikyafront will file a case if they try to use the EVM in the election,” said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal(JSD) President Abdur Rob on Thursday.

He came up with the warning at a seminar on EVM use arranged by Jatiya Oikyafront at a Dhaka hotel.

Addressing the programme, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the government is resorting to various tricks to forcibly return to power as it has no confidence in people.

He, however, said their party together with people will join the polls and engage in a battle of ballots on the election day.