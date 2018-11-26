Ittefaq Report

The Cabinet has approved a proposal for observing the ‘National ICT Day’ as the ‘Digital Bangladesh Day’.

The decision has been made at the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet held at the secretariat Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said Cabinet secretary Mohammad Shafiul Alam while briefing reporters at the secretariat here on Monday.

“The 12th December was observed as the National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Day but today the cabinet approved a proposal for renaming the day as ‘Digital Bangladesh Day’,” said the secretary.

Besides, the cabinet approved two other bills named – the Company Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018 and Bangladesh Film Television Institute Bill (Amendment) Bill, 2018.