Ittefaq Report

The Election Commission will draw the lottery on Monday to pick the six constituencies where electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used during the national polls.

The open draw of the lottery will be held in the presence of media persons at 5pm at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon. The six constituencies will be picked from 48 parliamentary seats, all located in the city corporation and district sadar areas, said EC sources.

The 48 constituencies are: Thakurgaon-1, Dinajpur-3, Nilphamari-2, Lalmonirhat-3, Rangpur-3, Gaibandha-2, Bogura-6, Chapainawabganj-3, Naogaon-5, Rajshahi-2, Pabna-5, Kushtia-3, Khulna-2, Khulna-3, Satkhira-2, Bhola-2, Barishal-5, Tangail-5, Jamalpur-5, Sherpur-1, Mymensignh-4, Dhaka-4, Dhaka-5, Dhaka-6, Dhaka-7, Dhaka-8, Dhaka-9, Dhaka-10, Dhaka11, Dhaka-12, Dhaka-13, Dhaka-15, Dhaka-16, Dhaka-17, Dhaka-18, Gazipur-2, Narsingdi-1, Narsingdi-2, Narayanganj-4, Narayanganj-4, Faridpur-3, Madariput-1, Sylhet-1, Cumilla-6, Feni-2, Chattogram-9, Chattogram-10, Chattogram-11.

On Saturday, the Election Commission had decided to use EVMs in all polling stations of six constituencies among 300 parliamentary seats.

EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed said the results of the lottery would be announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, on September 18, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council had approved a Tk 3,825.34-crore project to procure 150,000 EVMs.

The commission used EVMs in the recent mayoral elections in Gazipur, Khulna and Barishal cities on a test basis at a few polling stations.

The 11th parliamentary election will be held on December 30.