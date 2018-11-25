Ittefaq Report

Jatiya Oikyafront leader Dr Kamal Hossain said Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda should be replaced with a credible person for the sake of a free and fair national election.

“We couldn’t be happy after talking to the CEC. We demand that he be replaced with a credible person,” said Dr Kamal, also the president of Gonoforum, while briefing reporters at the Jatiya Press Club.

The eminent jurist alleged that the law enforcement agencies are conducting mass arrest of leaders and activists of opposition parties adding, “It’s not conducive to creating a congenial election atmosphere. This should be stopped.”

Mentioning that police is a force of the state, the Oikyafront leader said, “They aren’t the government force.”

He said the law enforcers have to work for creating a proper election atmosphere and must provide protection to opposition parties.