Ittefaq Report

The chiefs of all three military services called on President Abdul Hamid on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Bangabhaban on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Nizamuddin Ahmed and chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat met President Hamid, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed forces, went to meet the President at 12pm.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the meet.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin said that during the meeting, the President discussed various issues related to the armed forces.

Abdul Hamid greeted every member of the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

He emembered with gratitude the role of the armed forces during the Liberation War and hoped that the armed forces will devote themselves to the need of the country anytime.

The President said, “Our armed forces have been contributing positively to the socio-economic development of the country as well as to protect the sovereignty of Bangladesh.”

President Hamid recalled the sacrifices of the members of the armed forces in the Liberation War, saying their activities accelerated the ultimate victory in 1971.

On this day, during the 1971 Liberation War, Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising army, navy and air force launched an all-out attack on the Pakistani occupation forces.

After the country’s independence, this historic day is being observed as the Armed Forces Day every year.