On the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 attack, Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan paid tribute to the victims and martyrs and said it’s a day that can’t be forgotten.

It has been 10 years since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack happened, the dark memories of shooting and killing of innocent people by terrorists still flicker alive. The Hindi film fraternity on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala and makers of upcoming film Uri, based on the Uri attack of September 2016, showed their respect to all those martyred on that day by observing silence across 300 radio stations all over India on Monday morning.

Here’s how celebrities remembered the Mumbai attack of 26/11 on Twitter:

Never forget!

#26/11 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2018

Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger #mumbaikar #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2018

Remembering our heroes of 26/11… Everyone who helped each other through the tough time.. My heart goes out to their courage and sacrifice and for all the innocent victims .. #MumbaiTerrorAttack — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 26, 2018

