The West Indians need 280 to win after a commendable batting display by the Tigers.



Tiger opener Tamim hit a not out 130 off 160 balls to put Bangladesh in a position to challenge the West Indians after the quick dismissal of Anamul.

Tamim also hit his best partnership with Shakib (207 runs) who scored 97 off 121 balls.

And with the help of Mushfiq’s blistering late cameo of 30 off just 11 balls helped Bangladesh reach 279 for 4.

Spinner Devendra Bishoo took 2 wickets for the Caribbeans.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza chose to bat first against West Indies in the first ODI in Providence, Guyana.

Given the dryness on the pitch, the home side went in with both their spinners, Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse, leaving out Kieran Powell and Keemo Paul from their XI.

The visitors picked Anamul Haque ahead of Liton Das as Tamim Iqbal’s opening partner, with Mosaddek Hossain making a comeback, having last played an ODI during the Champions Trophy last year.

West Indies: 1 Chris Gayle, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Jason Mohammed, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Jason Holder (capt), 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Andre Russell, 9 Devendra Bishoo, 10 Ashley Nurse, 11 Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 10 Rubel Hossain, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

(ESPNCricinfo)