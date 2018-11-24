Bangladesh 324 & 125, West Indies 246 & 139 (35.2 ov, target 204)

Bangladesh won by 64 runs.

Bangladesh defeated West Indies by 64 runs on day three of the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium.

West Indies were set a target of 204 to win and eventually bowled out for 139 runs. Captain Shakib al Hasan became the first Bangladeshi to take 200 Test wickets and the quickest to reach the double of 200 Test wickets and 3000 Test runs.

Chasing 204, West Indies imploded in the 5.5 overs they had to negotiate before lunch on day three. At the interval, they were tottering at 11 for 4 with Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam taking two wickets each. Shakib completed his 200th Test wicket with the dismissal of Kieran Powell before removing his Shai Hope in the following over.

Powell quite pointlessly ran out towards a flighted Shakib delivery and slogged at thin air, leaving Mushfiqur Rahim to complete the stumping. Hope was caught behind, edging a flat Shakib delivery that he half-heartedly poked at.

Taijul then removed Kraigg Brathwaite with a flat one that went on with the arm, hitting him on the back bad right in front of the stumps. Later in the over, Roston Chase played back to another flat delivery, which once again slid on straight to hit him on the back pad. He reviewed but there was no overturning the umpire’s decision.

Until then, it had been a fairly good morning for the visitors. West Indies had snuffed out Bangladesh’s last five wickets for the addition of 70 runs to their overnight score, with Devendra Bishoo picking up three of them. He finished with 4-26, his best bowling figures in the year as the home side were bowled out for 125.

Bangladesh hardly showed any willingness to grind out the bowlers. Mushfiqur Rahim was bowled by Shannon Gabriel in the second over of the morning, beaten by an inswinging delivery from outside off stump.

Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan batted out the following 9.2 overs with only the odd alarm, adding an important 37 runs at close to four an over. Shai Hope dropped Mahmudullah when he was on 15, the chance coming off Bishoo’s bowling at slip. But the legspinner followed it up in the next over with a delivery that pitched on off stump, turned sharply, and took Mehidy’s outside edge to settle in Shane Dowrich’s gloves.

Mahmudullah and debutant Nayeem Hasan survived for long enough to push Bangladesh’s lead past 200 before both fell in the same Bishoo over. Nayeem edged to slip before Mahmudullah, the last recognised batsman, was undone after telegraphing his intention to sweep, to which Bishoo responded by shortening his length and getting the top edge for a comfortable catch for Hope at slip.

