Ittefaq Report

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the list of the 14-party alliance candidates in the 11th parliamentary election will be announced publicly on December 2.

The list was supposed to be published on Monday.

“I say with regret that the list of our (14-party) candidates is not being published today due to strategic and technical reasons,” Quader said while talking to reporters.

He added that the list of Awami League-led grand alliance candidates will be disclosed after the scrutiny of nomination papers by the Election Commission.

According to the revised schedule, returning officers will scrutinise the nomination papers on December 2, the deadline for withdrawing of the candidacy is December 9 and election will be held on December 30.

“We are considering all factors as we don’t want any difficulties in nominating the candidates,” Quader said at the press conference organized at party President Sheikh Hasina’s Dhanmondi political office.

He said the decision was taken so that no misunderstanding is created among the 14-party alliance partners over the issue.