Source: Ittefaq Report

Three people have tragically died in the first nor’wester of the season that hit capital Dhaka on Sunday evening.

The first Kalbaishakhi, as the nor’wester is known in the country, stirred up and swept Dhaka around 6:00pm.

Thundershowers with heavy wind made it impossible to go outside and the ones who were already out, got trapped.

The wind caused bricks to fall off from under-construction buildings at Paltan and Shewrapara and killed a tea vendor and a pickup van driver respectively.

On the other hand, a woman was crushed under a falling tree which was felled by the storm near Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said that a tea vendor of Paltan, Md Hanif, 50, died after a piece of brick fell on him from an under-construction building.

A pickup van driver who worked for a furniture company died after brick fell on him from a building during the storm, Officer-in-Charge of Mirpur Police Station Dadon Fakir said. The identity of the driver could not be known immediately.

On the other hand, Mili de-Costa, 62, a resident of Monipuripara, died after a tree fell on her on Lake Road around 6:00pm, said, Jan-e-Alam Munshi, Officer-in-Charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

The tropical storm, the first of the season, hit the capital around 6:15 pm and lasted for a few minutes, according to the Met Office.

It recorded a wind speed of 74 km per hour and 17 mm of rain during the storm, said Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

The sudden rain caused a widespread traffic chaos in the city, inflicting sufferings on those returning home from their offices.

Ferry and launch services on the Paturia-Daulatdia route in the Padma River were suspended due to the sudden stormy weather in the afternoon.

Zillur Rahman, assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the authorities suspended the water transport services on the route from 5:40 pm due to the bad weather.

A total of 16 ferries and around 400 vehicles remained stuck on both sides of the river, said the official adding that the services will be resumed once the weather condition improves.

The latest Met Office bulletin said rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places over Khulna, Barishal and Rajshahi divisions with hails at isolated places.

Rain or thundershowers may continue for the subsequent two days.