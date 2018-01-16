Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was on Tuesday fined 25 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for showing dissent on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Kohli breached Article 2.1.1 of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”.

“The incident took place in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” the ICC said in a statement.

“After the day’s play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.”

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Kohli has been wearing his heart on his sleeve, fiercely celebrating every fall of wicket and even his own gutsy century. However, South Africa pacer Morne Morkel played it down on Monday by saying that they are not getting too worked up seeing Kohli’s reactions that almost border on being inflammatory at times.

“Virat is very competitive. They are over here to compete and they’ve got a team that could potentially beat South Africa for the first time here. That’s his nature. It gets him going and keeps him going. We’re well aware of that but we don’t take any notice of it,” said Morkel after the end of day’s play on Monday.

(Hindustan Times)