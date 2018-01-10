Ittefaq Report

More than 500 members of Tabligh Jamaat have demonstrated outside the Dhaka airport, halting traffic movement in northern Dhaka.

Police said the demonstrators protested the arrival of the Islamic organisation’s supreme council member Saad Kandhalvi from India.

“The Tabligh Jamaat is split over Saad Kandhalvi’s leadership. A faction is demonstrating against his arrival for Biswa Ijtema,” Airport Police OC Noor-a-Azam told reporters.

Protests started around 9am, before Kandhalvi’s arrival in Dhaka.

Locals said the protesters gathered in front of a local mosque in the morning and started demonstrating, blocking traffic movement in the area.

Police intervened to break the protests but they could not break it up.

The airport road is one of the busiest roads in Dhaka, which leads to some national highways.

Tabligh Jamaat is the largest organisation of Sunni Muslims in the Indian subcontinent. Its headquarters, referred to as the Markaz, is based in New Delhi.

The organization operates through 13-member central council, called the Nezamuddin.

Kandhalvi has recently announced himself as the chief of the body, which created a rift among the senior members of the Tabligh Jamaat’s Bangladesh chapter.

In November, a scuffle broke out between two groups on the premises of Dhaka’s Kakrail Mosque, the headquarters of Tabligh Jamaat in Bangladesh.