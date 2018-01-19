Bangladesh’s four seniormost cricketers came to the fore to deliver them a 163-run win – their biggest in ODIs – over Sri Lanka in Mirpur.

It was a wretched performance from Sri Lanka all around. In the face of a daunting Bangladesh total of 320 for 7, their batsmen lasted just 32.2 overs. And their bowlers hardly tested Bangladesh’s line-up.

Each of Bangladesh’s batting core came good. Tamim Iqbal made 84 off 102 balls. Shakib struck an aggressive 67 at more than a run a ball. And Mushfiqur Rahim blasted 62. All of that meant Bangladesh managed good partnerships through their innings. Their first three pairs, involving Tamim, Anamul Haque, Shakib and Mushfiqur, each strung together 50-plus partnerships, only the second time that their first four batsmen have made such a productive start.

Tamim and Anamul began by putting on 71 for the first wicket, before Shakib joined Tamim for a 99-run stand. It laid a solid foundation as a 300-plus total looked imminent very early.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing, however. Anamul survived three chances – two catches and a stumping – on his way to 35. Tamim was slow off his blocks, but opened up after notching up a second successive fifty. Tamim took a particular liking to the short stuff dished out at him. Not even getting struck on the helmet twice could deter him. In all, he struck seven fours and two straight sixes, both off successive Gunaratne deliveries.

Shakib was more forthcoming against the short ball, hammering boundaries through midwicket and square-leg. He was equally effective in pinching the singles with well-timed pull shots.

Mushfiqur made sure to keep up the good work during his 57-run third-wicket stand with Shakib. After Shakib’s dismissal, he kept Bangladesh ticking with a 42-ball half-century that pushed the total towards the 300 mark.

Cameos from Mahmudullah and Sabbir Rahman capped off a strong batting performance, although Sri Lanka reined in the home team with three quick wickets in the last five overs. The penultimate over from Thisara Perera was especially impressive, with Perera consistently finding the lengths he was looking for. But Sabbir and Mohammad Saifuddin made up for some of the lost ground in a 19-run last over that had Lakmal giving away three fours and a six.

Sri Lanka had no such flourish when they replied. Mashrafe Mortaza shut out any chances of a brisk start in a fine opening spell. Kusal Perera fell in the third over, and by the end of the first Powerplay, they had lost both their openers and only three fours had come off the bat.

Mashrafe, who bowled a first spell of eight overs, had Tharanga caught at mid-off before sending back Kusal Mendis in similar fashion in the 14th over.

Dickwella, who came in for the injured Angelo Mathews, was bowled by Mustafizur Rahman in the 19th over, before Shakib’s brilliance on the field sent Sri Lanka plummeting further – a direct hit from mid-off catching Dinesh Chandimal short of his crease in the 25th over.

Shakib removed Gunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga off successive balls in the next over. Thisara Perera unleashed a burst that was all-too-short, lashing Shakib for two fours and as many sixes in the 30th over, but fell later in the same over, caught at long-off attempting another ambitious stroke.

Rubel Hossain ended the procession with wickets in successive overs as Sri Lanka folded in the 33rd over. He finished with two wickets, as did Mashrafe, while Shakib took three wickets to go with his 67.

(ESPN cricinfo)