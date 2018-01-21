Ittefaq Report

Rajuk has ordered the evacuation of five-storey building in Dhaka’s Lalbagh which it says has chances of collapsing.

A fire service unit was sent to the scene after the possible collapse was reported.

Police sources say the building on Jagannath Saha Road has shifted and is leaning towards a neighbouring structure.

Police have spoken to the owner and tenants of the building and requested them to take necessary action.

RAJUK, the city corporation and other relevant authorities have been notified regarding the matter.

The building’s residents are being evacuated while the building is to be sealed off soon.