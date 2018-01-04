Ittefaq Report

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the country’s first ever six-lane flyover at Mohipal in Feni district.

The premier opened the flyover from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference on Thursday.

The construction work on the project began on April 1 in 2015 and completed six months ahead of its scheduled time.

The length of the flyover is 660 meters while the width is 24.62 meters.

The service road length is 1,370 meters, while the service road width 7.5 meters and the footpath length 2,210 meters. The flyover has 11 spans and 132 guarders.

Engineering Construction Division of Bangladesh Army and Mesars Abdul Monem Limited implemented the project at a cost of Tk 181.48 crore.

While addressing the event, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said her government is working for the overall development of the country.

“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman brought Independence for us. We’re working towards the direction he wanted to develop the country. We want to make the country a middle-income one by 2021,” she said.

She said the country will celebrate the 50th year of Independence in 2021 and the government wants to build the country as hunger- and poverty-free one by then.

“We want to materialise the dream of the Father of the Nation,” she said.

The premier and also the President of the ruling Awami League said the year 2020 will be the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

“We want to celebrate that by creating such Bangladesh that was dreamt by him,” she said.

By 2041, she said, Bangladesh will be a developed and prosperous country in South Asia. “Keeping that in our mind, we’re taking all our all plans and implementing those.”

Army Chief General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq also spoke on the occasion.