Ittefaq Report

Following a clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the campus, the authorities of Pabna Medical College has declared the institution closed sine die.

The melee took place on Friday over establishing supremacy on the campus that left at least 10 people injured.

According to general students, two factions of BCL, the student wing of — one led by Pabna Medical College unit of BCL president Mahfuzur Rahman Nayan and another by its general secretary Oditiya — had been at loggerheads over establishing dominance in the campus compound.

The clash broke out between the followers of the two groups on Friday morning as a sequel to the enmity.

Principal Dr Riazul Islam Reza confirmed the media that the college authorities shut down the campus for an indefinite period due to the tensed situation created by the clash.

All the students were asked to leave their respective dormitories within 2 pm, he added.