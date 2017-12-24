North Korea has described the latest UN sanctions imposed on the country as an “act of war”, state media report.

The country’s KCNA news agency quoted the foreign ministry as saying the measures were tantamount to a total economic blockade.

It added that strengthening North Korea’s deterrence was the only way to frustrate the US.

The UN Security Council imposed the new sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s ballistic missile tests.

The US-drafted resolution includes measures to slash North Korea’s petrol imports by up to 90%.

North Korea is already subject to a raft of sanctions from the US, the UN and the EU.

(BBC)