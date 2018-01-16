Ittefaq Report

Chittagong University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt) degree on the visiting former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee at the university campus.

Vice Chancellor of the Chittagong University Prof Iftekhar Uddin Chowdhury conferred the degree on Pranab through a special convocation ceremony.

Iqbal Bahar, superintendent of Chittagong Police (SP), Zillur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the district and other higher officials received Pranab Mukherjee after he reached Shah Amanat International Airport at 11:00am on Tuesday morning.

He was later taken to hotel Radisson Blu at 12:00pm.

Additionally, Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) will honour Pranab Mukherjee with the ‘city key’ at a function this evening.

CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin will hand over the key to the former Indian president.